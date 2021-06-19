Global Soft Starter Market Expected to Account for a Market Value of around USD 3billion in 2027 from USD 900 million in 2018

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Soft Starter market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” delivers detailed overview of the global Soft Starter in terms of market by application, by voltage, by application and the region type.

Global Soft Starter is segmented by Voltage into (Rated Power), by Application into (Pumps, Fans, & Compressors), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, & Mining) Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027.

Soft starter uses no forms of controls other than electromechanical switching approximately 90% of motors. Soft starter enhances motor start performance in ways such as: reaching to smooth acceleration without the transient of torque associated with electro- mechanical reduced starter voltage, gradual functioning of current and voltage is applied without the transient of current and voltage associated with electrical and mechanical starter voltages. One major advantage is that it precisely controls the flow and avoid the current overflow.

Market Forecast and trends

Global Soft Starter Market is expected to account for a market value of around USD 3billion in 2027 from USD 900 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 6% till forecast period 2018-2027.

Asia Pacific is accounts for largest share for Soft Starter market on the heels of rising demand by sectors such as energy, infrastructure and power to execute their operations. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to propel the growth of soft starter market backed by increased utilization of various soft starter applications. Middle East and Africa region is also expected to escalate the modest growth in global Soft Starter market backed by increased use of pumps and fans.

Growth Drivers

Rising growth of soft starter motors is expected to directly drive the growth of global soft starter market during forecast period. Additionally, Industries such as water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, cement, and paper that require pumps for various pumping applications is also expected to drive the growth of market during forecast period.

Quality of obtaining and maintaining the equipment current load at low and peak voltages, avoiding high current inflow in electronic devices is also expected to drive the growth of market during forecast period.

Challenges

One of the major challenges that restrains the growth of global soft starter market is problem associated during the starting and stopping of motor, caused by sudden reduction of flow rate hampers the growth of market over the forecast period 2018-2027.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the gl0bal Soft Starter market which includes company profiling of ABB Ltd, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Fairford Electronics Ltd., General Electric Company, Littelfuse, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Soft Starter market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

