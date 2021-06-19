Global Voice Analytics market Size 2026 Will Witness Tremendous Growth
Global Voice Analytics is valued approximately USD 550.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice analytics refers to the process of evaluating recorded calls to collect information. Voice analytical is done to improve communication and future interaction with customers. In order to resolve customer issues or concerns, resulting in increased sales as well as improved customer satisfaction, Various market players adopting smart technology of voice analytics. Speech analytics provides quality of analysis to recorded phone conversations of the company and its customers. In addition, it can recognize the areas where contact center managers may require additional training or tutoring and automatically monitor the customer service provided on calls. This tremendous growth of urbanized industrial sector encourages the growth of voice analytics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Voice Analytics is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Voice Analytics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Verint Systems
NICE
Avaya
ThoughtSpot
Uniphore
Calabrio
Talkdesk
RankMiner
VoiceBase
Beyond Verbal
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Sentiment Analysis
Sales & Marketing
Risk & Fraud Detection
Call Monitoring
Others
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Retail & Ecommerce
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Government & Defence
others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Voice Analytics in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
