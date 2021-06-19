Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT market in advance technology and new innovations available in new report CGI Group Inc., Accenture., hCentive, Inc., MAXIMUS., Xerox Corporation., Oracle

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on “Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT Market Research Report 2019” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains more than 100 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market based on type, component and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Health Insurance exchange (HIX) is emerging as the de facto acronym across state and federal government stakeholders, and the private sector technology and service providers that are helping states build their exchanges. Health insurance exchange (HIX) is the latest trend in an online market place. Built on more than a decade of experience with the medicare advantage and managed Medicaid industry, Inovalon’s suite of innovative solutions support qualified health plans (QHPs) offering health insurance coverage to individuals and small groups on the health insurance exchange (HIX) marketplace.

The List of Companies

1. CGI Group Inc.

2. Accenture.

3. Hcentive, Inc.

4. MAXIMUS

5. Xerox Corporation.

6. Oracle

7. Infosys Limited

8. Microsoft

9. Noridian Healthcare Solutions,

10. Hexaware Technologies.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, numerous funding sources from federal governments, federal health insurance mandates, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model is the primary factor which is driving the growth of health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market. Operations and maintenance segment are expected to highly grow during forecast period, therefore it has expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

An in-depth analysis of various regions would provide a clear understanding of current and future trends so that companies can make region specific plans. To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions in the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT market.

The “Global Health insurance exchange IT Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health insurance exchange IT market with detailed market segmentation by type, Component, phase, end-users, and geography. The global health insurance exchange IT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is segmented on the basis of type, component, phase, and end-users. The type segment includes, public exchanges, and private exchanges. The segment of public exchanges is further classified into, state-based exchanges, federally facilitated exchanges (FFE), state partnership model. On the private exchanges basis market is segmented as, multi-carrier exchange, and single-carrier exchanges. Based on component, the market is segmented as, software, hardware, and services. Based on end users, the market is classified as, health plans/payers, government agencies, and third party administrators, brokerage firms, & consultancies.

North America is likely to witness highest growth rate on account of increased adoption of private health exchanges among increasingly health conscious consumers. U.S. held highest share in the global industry and is expected to continue leading the global market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region do not have a considerable stake in this market. However, Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to offer possible growth opportunities to HIX stakeholders. In Japan, various favorable government initiatives are focusing on strengthening healthcare services, Such as the e-Japan policy, new IT reform strategy.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost.

Key benefits-

• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions in the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT market.

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, north america, europe, asia pacific, and the rest of the world (latin america and the middle east & africa).