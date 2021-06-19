Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis 2025 Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Microsoft, Information Builders, Oracle, Accenture, and TABLEAU SOFTWARE

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare business intelligence market based on Function, Technology, application, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare business intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on “Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Research Report 2019” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains more than 100 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Healthcare Business Intelligence market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2025, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as north america, europe, asia-pacific, middle east & africa and south america covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

Business intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which are used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It provides present, past and future view of business processes. In health care the meaning of executive performance is varying as rapidly as the requirement for it is increasing. Business intelligence provide information, integration, delivery and analysis capabilities to healthcare organizations. The complex data gathered from numerous sources (operational, patient data) is analyzed and used by healthcare providers with the aid of BI platforms for the larger population.

The healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in healthcare data, growing adoption of business intelligence systems by the healthcare providers, increasing healthcare expenditure and hence the need to use technology for cost reduction drive the market. Due to traditional systems are expected to be replaced by new technologically advanced systems in response to government regulations. Healthcare business intelligence market are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Siemens AG

2. McKesson Corporation

3. Cognizant

4. Health Catalyst

5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

6. Microsoft

7. Information Builders

8. Oracle

9. Accenture

10. TABLEAU SOFTWARE

The “Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare business intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by function, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The global healthcare business intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of function, technology, application, and end user. The function segment includes, query and reporting tools, performance management/ monitoring & alerts, and online analytical processing (OLAP) and visualization tools. On the technology basis market is segmented as, mobile business intelligence, and cloud business intelligence. Based on Application, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented as, financial analytics, clinical analytics, operational analytics, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified as, physicians, hospitals, providers, and payers.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global Healthcare Business Intelligence market is witnessing a sheer rise in the current scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. Various technological advancements made by the players operating in the market is one of the major factor expected to propel the demand of Healthcare Business Intelligence market. However, stringent regulatory framework in the market is expected to hinder the market growth.