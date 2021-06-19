Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Growth Factors, Applications and Regional Analysis and Key Players by 2027

The increase in demand for High-Temperature Applications in lubrication, coating and mold release will drive the demand growth for the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market. Furthermore, the growing demand for thermal conductive polymer will imply in the demand growth for the hexagonal boron nitride market. Predominantly, the high cost of hexagonal boron nitride powder may hamper the hexagonal boron nitride market. However, increasing demand for hexagonal boron nitride coatings for clearance control in the aerospace and defense industry will create the opportunity for the hexagonal boron nitride market.

Boron nitride is chemically and thermally resistant compound. The hexagonal form of boron nitride is one of its crystalline forms. Hexagonal boron nitride is stable and soft boron nitride polymorph. Hexagonal boron nitride has excellent lubricating properties due to the low coefficient of friction. Hexagonal boron nitride has some other properties such as excellent chemical inertness, electrical insulator, thermal conductor, high-temperature stability, high load-bearing properties, etc. Due to advantageous properties of hexagonal boron nitride, it is being used in various applications such as coatings and mold release, electrical insulator, lubrication, composites and others.

The hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented into, coatings & mold release, electrical insulation, lubrication- industrial, composites, personal care, paints, lubricants- food, thermal spray, other applications.

Key Players: Denka Company Ltd, Henze BNP AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal, Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko K.K., The 3M Company, ZYP Coatings Inc.

