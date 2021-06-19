Increase in corporate partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine

The market research report on ‘Global Regenerative Medicine Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ is the latest offering from DataM Intelligence. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

The primary drivers for the growth of the regenerative medicine market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders.

Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook

Technological advances in regenerative medicine in tissue engineering, nanotechnology and the increasing adoption of stem cell technology and emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine are some of the driving factors for the global regenerative medicine market.

However, the ethical concerns with the use of embryonic stem cell for R&D and the lack of clear regulatory guidelines may hinder the growth of the regenerative medicine market. Less awareness about regenerative medicine among people and the high cost of treatments and are further limiting the market.

Regenerative Medicine Industry Segmentation

By therapy type, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, stem cell, and others.

By product, the regenerative medicine market segments include autologous cell-based products, allogeneic cell-based products, and acellular products.

By application, the regenerative medicine market segments include cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, dermatology, neurology, and others. The dermatology segment holds the most significant share and is expected to witness rapid growth.

Regenerative Medicine Market Geographical Share

North America dominates the regenerative medicine market by region-wise. It is a crucial contributor, and it can be attributed to the rapid technological advancements and is a developed region.Other factors that propel this market are the availability of high investment and funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the regenerative medicine market, owing it to the increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, surging economic, favorable government norms, and the initiatives taken by different countries in the area in various medical fields connected to the regenerative medicine market. For instance, Singapore has been dubbed “Asia’s stem cell center,” with over 40 stem cell research groups in the country.

Regenerative Medicine Market Competition

Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global regenerative medicine market.

January 2019, Medovex Corporation closed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Regenerative Medicine Solutions (RMS).

January 2018, RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. formed a partnership with the private firm, China-based Yofoto Health Industry Co. Ltd for regenerative medicine.

