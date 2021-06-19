Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS)Market: What are the main factors that contributing towards industry growth?

Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market: By Type (Radar System, Communication Console, and ECDIS), By Application (Commercial Ships and Naval Warships) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

The global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market is ready to show a compound yearly development rate of 2.95% amid the gauge time frame (2018-2023). On the back of blasting intercontinental exchange, the worldwide maritime industry is seeing a critical upsurge. Trade has been a noteworthy territory of center among government in different parts of the world. There is a considerable ascent in transporter development in waterways worldwide. A few elements can be connected with this wonder. Trade agreements among nations and globalization are two of the most significant elements. IBS is an unquestionable requirement have a segment in morder boats, carriers, and cruises. Asia Pacific is probably going to initiate the worldwide IBS amid the survey time frame. Developing economies, for example, China and India present rewarding development opportunities to the market.

Market segmentation

The global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market has been segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market is segmented into the communication console, radar system, and ECDIS. Based on its application, the global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market has been bifurcated into naval warships and commercial ships.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Praxis Automation Technologies B.V., Kongsberg Gruppen, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Consilium, Rolls-Royce plc., and Tokyo Keiki, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V., Transas, Wartsila, Marine Technologies, LLC, among others are some of the major players in the global integrated bridge systems (IBS) market

