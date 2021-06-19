Land Mobile Radio System Market Growth Factors, Development, Key Opportunity and Top Companies: Airbus DS Communications, Motorola Solutions, Harris Corporation, Thales Group S.A.,, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Raytheon Company, Cassadian Communications

Land Mobile Radio System Market by Type(Mobile LMR System, Portable LMR System), Technology(Analog LMR System, Digital LMR System), End User(Defense and Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, Construction)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a wireless communication system used in the public works organizations, emergency services, fire and police departments, and companies with vast vehicle fleets and an expansive network of on-field staff.

The digital LMR systems segment is expected to dominate the market by end of the forecast period. This is due to changing trend from analog communication systems to digital communication systems owing to extended battery life and lower power consumption offered by digital systems.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Airbus DS Communications, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Thales Group S.A.,, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Raytheon Company, Cassadian Communications, Inc., Cartel Communication Systems, TE Connectivity Ltd, RELM Wireless Corporation.

The global land mobile radio system market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, due to the increasing significance of efficient mission-critical communication operations in the defense and public safety sector. The availability of affordable and highly efficient LMR systems has increased the acceptance of effective communication technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises. Increase in occurrence of natural disasters and terrorist activities has further supplemented the adoption of LMR systems by emergency responders. There has been a transition from conventional analog LMR systems to complex digital LMR systems incorporating trunking features. These advanced digital LMR systems offer rapid voice call-setup, high-quality audio, group calling capabilities, and priority access to consumers. These features improve reliability, security, interoperability, and spectral efficiency. Users are increasingly switching towards digital technologies due to high quality coverage, low power consumption, log display, integration of customized software applications, and availability of data services. The growing requirement to share voice, video, or location-based data during natural disasters or other emergency situations further supplements the growth of the land mobile radio system market. Increasing demand from commercial industries such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and others in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities for the land mobile radio system market. Increasing investments by governments across the world for improvement of telecommunication infrastructure and the increasing need to deliver high quality telecommunication services to consumers provides growth opportunities for this market.

