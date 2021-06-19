Medical Tourism Market Analysis at DataM estimates the CAGR of the market to be 22.50% during the forecast period

DataM Intelligence presents a market research report on ‘Global Medical Tourism Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

The global Medical Tourism market was worth US$XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach US$XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.50% during the forecast period.

Global Medical Tourism Market Dynamics

Affordability is one of the major factor driving the global medical tourism market. For instance, according to OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), patients in the U.S. can save between 30% to 50% of the cost for treatment such as heart issues, if they travel to Asia or Latin America for the same treatment. Also, the accessibility of good quality healthcare services, along with assistance from tourism departments and local governments, are the factors that drive the growth of the global medical tourism market.

Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

Based on treatment type, the global Medical Tourism market is broadly segmented as dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, cancer treatment, neurological treatment, oncology treatment, and others.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), 2018, the global cancer rate has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Also, cancer treatment is an expensive and prolonged treatment, hence reduced cost of treatment in different countries boosts the growth of the market. According to American Cancer Society, 2019, estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths will be 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States.

Global Medical Tourism Market Regional Analysis

The global Medical Tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period (2019-2026).

It is owing to the considerable price difference in treatments, tourism-friendly nature of the countries, and lesser stringent regulations associated with cosmetic procedures.

India attracted more than 4 million medical tourists in 2016, generating around €4 billion in health care revenue. Similarly, in Thailand, which has perhaps the most advanced medical tourism sector, 3.5 million foreign patients spent more than €4 billion on health care in 2016. In Singapore, medical tourism accounted for almost €1.6 billion with close to 900,000 patients in 2016.

Global Medical Tourism Market Company Trends

Significant players of the global medical tourism market are Bumrungrad International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited; Fortis Healthcare Limited, Bangkok Chain Hospital, Asian Heart Institute; KPJ Healthcare Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, and others. Majority of these prominent players are adopting few organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments to enhance their product portfolio in the global medical tourism market.

