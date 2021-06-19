Modular Data Center Market growing by Increasing Market Share and Forecast 20265 with Top Key Players- Baselayer Technology , Bladeroom Group, Dell, Emerson Electric , Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Modular Data Center Market 2019 Global Industry research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2025. This report highlights exhaustive study of major market along with present and forecast market scenario with useful business decisions.

The global modular data center market accounted for US$ 2.65 Bn in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2016 â€“ 2025, to account for US$ 22.41 Bn in 2025.

Developing digital ecosystem of highly connected devices, applications and components, and increasing inception of technologies such as IoT and Big Data is resulting in high growth in the amount of new data, data traffic, and thus the need for its storage. This enormously growing data is highly impacting the data center investments, growth of cloud and collocation services providers across various geographical regions. Increasing mobile and internet users is also impacting the data growth. Traditional brick and mortar data centers were unable to scale up to the modern operational requirements in short time. A need for quicker data center deployments along with the flexibility to scale it up and down had arisen in the modular data center market leading to the development.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, Baselayer Technology , Bladeroom Group, Dell, Emerson Electric , Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation , Rittal GmBH, Schneider Electric.

Global modular data center market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, applications, deployment, verticals and regions. Modular data centers come either bundled as all-in-one solutions or as a single solution. In all-in-one solutions, the modular data center market is fragmented into standard 20 ft. container module, standard 40 ft. container module and other customized container modules. The market segmentation for single modules are based on IT modules, power modules and the cooling modules. The modular data center market classification on the basis of services is into consulting and planning services, design, construction and commissioning services, operations and maintenance services and other services. The market is also divided by applications as emergency and temporary deployment, capacity expansion, disaster recovery and other applications. Additionally, the market is also classified on the basis of deployments; Greenfield and Brownfield.

BFSI, Telecom & IT, Energy, Government, Education & Research and others are the segments which classify the global modular data center market on the basis of verticals. Geographically the entire market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East Africa. It has been analyzed that the Asia Pacific market would grow at the highest CAGR value. Primary reason for rapid growth being the adoptions of modular data centers by SMEs in developing economies of this region along with government’s initiatives towards digital economies in countries like India.

The modular data center model with its improved PUE ratings is a boon for the environment too, as it has drastically reduced the emission of harmful gases. Quick deployment and rapid time-to-market benefits have prompted many industry verticals to adopt these type of data centers over the traditional ones.

The modular data center market report covers analysis on the various growth rates, market drivers and restraints. With a proper analysis, opportunities lying ahead for market players have also been jotted down in the report. A few key market players have also been profiled in the report which includes their detailed SWOT analysis based on the operations only in the modular data center space.