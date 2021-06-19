New Technology Developments in Winter Tire Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Winter Tire Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Winter Tire Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Winter Tire market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Winter Tire market.
Global Winter Tire Market Size & Forecast
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Winter Tire demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on Stud Presence Type into….
– Studded
– Studless
The report segments the market based on By Sales Channel into….
– OEM
– After Market
Further, the market has been also segmented by Vehicle Type into ….
– Passenger Cars
– Light Motor Vehicles
– Heavy Motor Vehicles
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Global Winter Tire Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Winter Tire market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Winter Tire market. Some of the key players profiled include;
– Bridgestone Corporation
– Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
– Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO. LTD.
– Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.
– Continental Aktiengesellschaft
– Nexen Tire Corporation
– Nokian Tyres plc
– Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
– Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
– Others Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Winter Tire Market
3. Global Winter Tire Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Winter Tire Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Stud Presence
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Stud Presence
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Stud Presence
9.4. Studded
9.5. Studless
10. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales channel
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales channel
10.4. OEM
10.5. After Market
11. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
11.4. Passenger Cars
11.5. Light Motor Vehicles
11.6. Heavy Motor Vehicles
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Stud Presence
12.2.2. By Sales channel
12.2.3. By Vehicle Type
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Stud Presence
12.3.2. By Sales channel
12.3.3. By Vehicle Type
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Stud Presence
12.4.2. By Sales channel
12.4.3. By Vehicle Type
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.5. Latin America Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.5.1. By Stud Presence
12.5.2. By Sales channel
12.5.3. By Vehicle Type
12.5.4. By Country
12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
12.6. Middle East & Africa Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.6.1. By Stud Presence
12.6.2. By Sales channel
12.6.3. By Vehicle Type
12.6.4. By Geography
12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share of Key Players
13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Winter Tire Market
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Bridgestone Corporation
13.3.1.1. Product Offered
13.3.1.2. Business Strategy
13.3.1.3. Financials
13.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
13.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
13.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
13.3.2. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
13.3.3. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD.
13.3.4. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.
13.3.5. Continental Aktiengesellschaft
13.3.6. Nexen Tire Corporation
13.3.7. Nokian Tyres plc
13.3.8. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
13.3.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
13.3.10. Other Major & Niche Players
