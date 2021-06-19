New Technology Developments in Winter Tire Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Winter Tire Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Winter Tire Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Winter Tire market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Winter Tire market.

Global Winter Tire Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Winter Tire demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on Stud Presence Type into….

– Studded

– Studless

The report segments the market based on By Sales Channel into….

– OEM

– After Market

Further, the market has been also segmented by Vehicle Type into ….

– Passenger Cars

– Light Motor Vehicles

– Heavy Motor Vehicles

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Winter Tire Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Winter Tire market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Winter Tire market. Some of the key players profiled include;

– Bridgestone Corporation

– Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

– Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO. LTD.

– Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

– Continental Aktiengesellschaft

– Nexen Tire Corporation

– Nokian Tyres plc

– Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

– Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Winter Tire Market

3. Global Winter Tire Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Winter Tire Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Stud Presence

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Stud Presence

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Stud Presence

9.4. Studded

9.5. Studless

10. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales channel

10.4. OEM

10.5. After Market

11. Global Winter Tire Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.4. Passenger Cars

11.5. Light Motor Vehicles

11.6. Heavy Motor Vehicles

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Stud Presence

12.2.2. By Sales channel

12.2.3. By Vehicle Type

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Stud Presence

12.3.2. By Sales channel

12.3.3. By Vehicle Type

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Stud Presence

12.4.2. By Sales channel

12.4.3. By Vehicle Type

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Stud Presence

12.5.2. By Sales channel

12.5.3. By Vehicle Type

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Winter Tire Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Stud Presence

12.6.2. By Sales channel

12.6.3. By Vehicle Type

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share of Key Players

13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Winter Tire Market

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. Bridgestone Corporation

13.3.1.1. Product Offered

13.3.1.2. Business Strategy

13.3.1.3. Financials

13.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

13.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

13.3.2. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

13.3.3. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD.

13.3.4. Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

13.3.5. Continental Aktiengesellschaft

13.3.6. Nexen Tire Corporation

13.3.7. Nokian Tyres plc

13.3.8. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

13.3.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

13.3.10. Other Major & Niche Players

