Newest Improvement in Automotive Digital Cockpit Market 2019 | Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges By Continental, Denso, Faurecia, Garmin, JVC Kenwood, Panasonic, Robert Bosch

In the field of enhancing automotive driving experience, the automotive digital cockpit is one of the most rapidly growing elements. Digital cockpits are becoming integral and highly attractive elements in the vehicles for tomorrow because the consumer demand for advanced in-vehicle infotainment systems and connected cars is rising across the globe. The rising need for an immersive digital experience and advanced features in automobiles propel the adoption of automotive digital cockpit solutions during the forecast period.

Growing automotive digital integration coupled with the need for cohesive user experience and burgeoning demand for connected cars by end-users is anticipated to drive the automotive digital cockpit market during the forecast period. However, rising challenges pertaining to the standardization of software and lack of compatibility among the software service providers & OEM manufacturers could hinder the smooth growth of the automotive digital cockpit market. Proliferating demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles would further establish a solid growth opportunity platform for the growth of automotive digital cockpit market.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Garmin Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Samsung Corporation (Harman International), Tieto, Visteon Corporation

The “Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive digital cockpit market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive digital cockpit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive digital cockpit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive digital cockpit market is segmented on the basis of equipment, vehicle type, and application. On the basis of equipment, the automotive digital cockpit market is segmented into Digital Instrument Cluster, Advanced Head Unit, HUD, and Camera Based Driver Monitoring System. The automotive digital cockpit market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on application, the automotive digital cockpit market is segmented into luxury cars and mid-segment cars.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT 8. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE 9. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 10. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL COCKPIT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 13. APPENDIX

