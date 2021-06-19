North America Rehabilitation Robotics Market Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Supply With Regional Forecast By 2025

the North America rehabilitation robotics market will reach $1.34 billion in 2025 owing to an accelerating adoption of microprocessor controlled prosthetics (MPC prosthetics), handicap assistive robots, healthcare exoskeleton systems and others to address disability and amputation caused by stroke, orthopedic disorder and other diseases/accidents in U.S. and Canada. Highlighted with 16 tables and 24 figures, this 124-page report ”North America Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2018-2025 by Product Type (Exoskeletons, MPC Prosthetics, Assistive Robots), Application (Stroke, Orthopedics, Others), Body, Mobility and Country“ is based on a comprehensive research of North America rehabilitation robotics market by analyzing the entire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-http://bit.ly/30Ncr6b

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America rehabilitation robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, application, body, mobility and country.

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025.

• MPC Prosthetics

• Assistive Robots

• Healthcare Exoskeletons

• Others

On basis of application, the North America market is divided into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025

• Stroke

• Orthopedics

• Others

Based on body function, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2017, 2018, and 2025 for each section.

• Upper-extremity Rehabilitation Robots

• Lower-extremity Rehabilitation Robots

Based on robot mobility, the North America market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2017, 2018, and 2025 provided for each section.

• Mobile Rehabilitation Robots

• Fixed-base Rehabilitation Robots

Request For Full Report-http://bit.ly/30Ncr6b

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for every single year over 2014-2025. The breakdown of each national market by product type, application, body, and mobility over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles North America rehabilitation robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America rehabilitation robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Assistive Innovations Corp.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.

Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd. (Endolite)

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech

Freedom Innovations, LLC

Hocoma

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Kinova Robotics

Myomo

Ossur

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

SynTouch LLC

Teh Lin Prosthetic & Orthopaedic Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609