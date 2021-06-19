Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Trends, Research, Analysis and Project for 2018-2025 with Top key Players- Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera

Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.70 billion in 2016 to US$ 33.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.45% between 2016 and 2025

Optical Transport Network (OTN) is a next generation industry protocol that facilitates a globally standardized and optimized way to multiplex varied services on the optical light paths. The OTN encases every individual client’s payloads transparently in a container in order to transmute it across optical networks, conserving client’s native structure, management information and timing information. OTN-based metro cores and backbones provides noteworthy benefits over customary WDM transponder-based networks, including increased efficiency, reliability, and wavelengthâ€“based private services.

The ravenous appetite for online data in North America is anticipated to continue its growth over the coming years. Also, the internet generated broadband traffic in this region is expected to increase at a significant rate making it one of the major contributor in the OTN market. Europe is the second largest adopter of OTN, while Asia-pacific had higher procurement of WDMs globally, however every region was observed to have consistent year on year deployments.

Some of the key players of optical transport network market include

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

ADVA Optical Networking

Infinera, Ciena

Aliathan Technology

ADTRAN

The Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by components, technology, service, and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical healthcare & life sciences sector accounted for the largest share of the EFSS market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global optical transport network market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current optical transport network market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

APAC is one of the prominent regions in optical transport network market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable implementation of optical transport network technology in different end – user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for optical transport network. The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

