Overhead Console Market Competitive Landscape 2027 – Key Companies AGM Automotive, Gentex, Grupo Antolin, IAC Group, LS Automotive, Magna International and Motus Integrated Technologies

The overhead console in automotive has profound scope of application as it provides the individual with key storage spaces, providing navigation related information and lighting devices among other applications. Moreover, the consoles also greatly helps the automotive manufacturer to customize, design and develop innovative automotive interior through optimizing vehicle infotainment, entertainment, lightening and telematics across dashboard, overhead console and other spaces. Thus, the automotive overhead console forms an integral component of any vehicle interiors.

Factors such as growing year-on-year growth of automotive sales coupled with people’s propensity towards spending on automotive accessories and customization are the major factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the surging inclination of automotive manufacturers towards providing customization, exclusivity and comfortability for their customer is also projected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing automotive end-user industries especially among emerging economies is poised to propel the market growth of overhead console market in the coming years.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AGM Automotive (Flex Company)

2. Gentex Corporation

3. Grupo Antolin

4. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

5. IAC Group

6. LS Automotive

7. Magna International Inc.

8. Motus Integrated Technologies

9. NIFCO KTS GMBH

10. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Overhead Console Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Overhead Console Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period.

Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

