Packaging Industry in the Philippines Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Report Summary:
Overall packaging benefited from a boost in consumption in 2017, driven by rising spending power among consumers and better economic growth. Both PET bottles and flexible packaging grew dynamically in the year. Within soft drinks, carbonates experienced a greater shift from glass bottles to PET bottles. Flexible packaging also enjoyed expansion in 2017, thanks to dynamism in hot drinks, particularly in instant standard coffee and other plant-based hot drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Packaging Industry’s Performance Improves in 2016
Advancement of Small Pack Sizes Unlocks Opportunities Within Food Packaging
Pet Bottles Gain A Stronger Footing in Non-alcoholic Drinks
Glass Bottles Dominate in Alcoholic Drinks
Rise of Convenience Stores for Beauty and Personal Care Strengthens Small Pack Sizes
Larger Pack Sizes Increase in Popularity Within Home Care
Summary 1 A Sooner Packaging Corp: Key Facts
Production
Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for A Sooner Packaging Corp by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Allure Asia Inc in Packaging
Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Allure Asia Inc: Key Facts
Summary 4 Allure Asia Inc: Operational Indicators
Summary 5 Major End-use Categories for Allure Asia Inc by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Anglo Watsons Glass Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 6 Anglo Watsons Glass Inc: Key Facts
Production
Summary 7 Major End-use Categories for Anglo Watsons Glass Inc by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Bestpak Mfg Enterprises Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 8 Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc: Key Facts
Production
Summary 9 Major End-use Categories for Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning
Cygnus Industries Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 10 Cygnus Industries Inc: Key Facts
Summary 11 Cygnus Industries Inc: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 12 Major End-use Categories for Cygnus Industries Inc by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Flexo Mfg Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 13 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Key Facts
Summary 14 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 15 Major End-use Categories for Flexo Manufacturing Corp by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Innovative Packaging Industry Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
