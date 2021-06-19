Packaging Industry in the Philippines Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Packaging Industry in the Philippines Market – 2019

Overall packaging benefited from a boost in consumption in 2017, driven by rising spending power among consumers and better economic growth. Both PET bottles and flexible packaging grew dynamically in the year. Within soft drinks, carbonates experienced a greater shift from glass bottles to PET bottles. Flexible packaging also enjoyed expansion in 2017, thanks to dynamism in hot drinks, particularly in instant standard coffee and other plant-based hot drinks.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Packaging Industry’s Performance Improves in 2016

Advancement of Small Pack Sizes Unlocks Opportunities Within Food Packaging

Pet Bottles Gain A Stronger Footing in Non-alcoholic Drinks

Glass Bottles Dominate in Alcoholic Drinks

Rise of Convenience Stores for Beauty and Personal Care Strengthens Small Pack Sizes

Larger Pack Sizes Increase in Popularity Within Home Care

Summary 1 A Sooner Packaging Corp: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for A Sooner Packaging Corp by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Allure Asia Inc in Packaging

Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Allure Asia Inc: Key Facts

Summary 4 Allure Asia Inc: Operational Indicators

Summary 5 Major End-use Categories for Allure Asia Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Anglo Watsons Glass Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 Anglo Watsons Glass Inc: Key Facts

Production

Summary 7 Major End-use Categories for Anglo Watsons Glass Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Bestpak Mfg Enterprises Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 8 Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc: Key Facts

Production

Summary 9 Major End-use Categories for Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

Cygnus Industries Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 10 Cygnus Industries Inc: Key Facts

Summary 11 Cygnus Industries Inc: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 12 Major End-use Categories for Cygnus Industries Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Flexo Mfg Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 13 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Key Facts

Summary 14 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 15 Major End-use Categories for Flexo Manufacturing Corp by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Innovative Packaging Industry Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Continue…

