Plastic Surgery and Integumentary System Procedures Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2023

Plastic Surgery & Integumentary System Procedures Market – Scenario

The Global Plastic Surgery and Integumentary System Procedures Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2016 to 2022).

Plastic Surgery is a medical procedure to restore, reconstruct, or alter skin on any part of the human body. It is executed as a reconstructive and aesthetic technique. Skilled reconstructive surgeons help to improve and give back the functional impairment of the body parts instigated due to congenital defects, injury, and cancers. The aesthetic surgery discovers its claim in changing the appearance of any body part.

The integumentary system is an organ framework including skin and its extremities which safeguards the body from different sorts of damages, for example, the scraped spot from an outside element. The procedure is suggested for infection, sunburn, rash, acne, psoriasis, rubella, athlete’s foot, rabies, herpes, and skin cancer.

According to the plastic surgery statistics released by the International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in June 2017, the growth in surgical procedures displays the rising potential in the global market of plastic surgery.

Plastic Surgery & Integumentary System Procedures Market – Growth and Analysis

The rise in popularity of digital photography, an increasing number of qualified service providers, and self-monitoring apps are the factors that boost the market. Furthermore, the low cost of surgical procedures, increasing safety of surgical procedures, rising demand by customers to boost self-esteem, and growth in medical tourism help to drive the market exponentially.

However, the risks associated are the competition from medical clinics which offers facial rejuvenation procedures and lack of awareness. Sociological and physiological factors such as gender, marital status, media, age, and depression are determined as factors affecting the market inversely by lowering induvial determination to undergo surgery.

Some of the key players in the global Plastic Surgery and Integumentary System Procedures Market Allergen Inc., Cynosure Inc., Alma Lasers, Lumenis, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Allergan, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Integra Lifesciences, Scivision Biotech Inc, and others.

Global Plastic Surgery and Integumentary System Procedures Market – Segmentation

By Procedure

Prefilled Syringe Biopsy

Excisional Biopsy

Incisional Biopsy

Culture and Sensitivity (C&S)

Skin Tests

By Operating Area

Eyelids

Subcutaneous Tissue

Breast

Nose

Skin

By Application

Skin Grafts

Allograft

Autograft

Infection

Athlete’s Foot

Skin Cancer

Augmentation

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Research Institutes

By Region

Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

And more

Company Profiles

Allergen Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Alma Lasers

Lumenis

Others

Some Points form TOC for Plastic Surgery & Integumentary System Procedures Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

…Continued

