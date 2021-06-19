Power Rental Systems Market to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2025

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Power Rental Systems Market for the period of 2018-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report. Global Power Rental Systems Market valued approximately USD 12.54 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Peak Shaving segment is expected to be the key factor for the utilization of power rental systems accounting to growing awareness to curtail power consumption during peak hours. Stringent regulatory scenario imposed by authorities such as EPA, EC, and NRDC. High and focus towards emission control in numerous countries such as the U.S., India and Germany and they are expected to tighten the demand for these systems over the next couple of years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Download and Get Free Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012936

aEUR� By Application

i�??§ Peak Shaving

i�??§ Standby Power

i�??§ Base Load/Continuous Power

aEUR� By End-Users

i�??§ Utilities

i�??§ Oil & Gas

i�??§ Events

i�??§ Construction

i�??§ Mining

i�??§ Manufacturing

i�??§ Shipping

i�??§ Others

By Regions:

i�??§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

i�??§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

i�??§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

i�??§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Caterpillar, Aggreko, Byrne, Mantrac, Al Faris, RSS, CET Power, and Al Reyami Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Power Rental Systems in Market Study:

i�??§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

i�??§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

i�??§ Venture capitalists

i�??§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

i�??§ Third-party knowledge providers

i�??§ Investment bankers

i�??§ Investors

Source : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/power-rental-systems-market-to-reach-usd-266-billion-by-2025-2019-07-12https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/power-rental-systems-market-to-reach-usd-266-billion-by-2025-2019-07-12

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609