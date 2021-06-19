Public Key Infrastructure Market Players Profiles and Future Prospects – DigiCert, eMudhra, Enigma Systemy, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Futurex, Gemalto, GlobalSign, Nexus Group, Securemetric, WISeKey

Global Public Key Infrastructure Industry Report by Tip Stretches out accurate and descriptive details through the range of years 2019-2027 which comprises interior and outside exploration and bits of comprehension of Public Key Infrastructure Market.

The public key infrastructure provides the supporting framework for the identification and distribution of public encryption keys. The structure provides a set of policies and procedures needed to establish the secure transfer of information, enabling the exchange of data over unsecured networks along with the authentication and verification of identity. The effectiveness and relevance of the public key infrastructure continue to grow with the rapid adoption and expansion of userbase.

The public key infrastructure market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising instances of malware and file-based attacks coupled with strict regulatory compliances. However, self-signed certificates and private certificate authorities may hinder the growth of the public key infrastructure market. On the other hand, cloud-based services and trend of IoT among various sectors offer lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the public key infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Key Players Leading the Market

DigiCert Inc.

eMudhra

Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji sp. z o.o.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Futurex

Gemalto (Thales Group)

GlobalSign

Nexus Group

Securemetric

WISeKey

The global public key infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. The services segment is further classified into professional services and managed services. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, manufacturing & automotive, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Public Key Infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Public Key Infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Public Key Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Public Key Infrastructure market in these regions.

