Rise in Pet Adoption Rates Influencing the Growth of Veterinary Diagnostics Market

DataM Intelligence presents a market research report on ‘Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

The Global Veterinary Diagnostics market was valued at USD xx million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

About Veterinary Diagnostics Market and its growth factors

The Veterinary Diagnostic is the medical testing for infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of disease in animals. The market is impacted by several factors. Increase in pet adoption in both developed and developing countries is one the primary driving factor for Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends

Increasing Pet Ownership:

According to a household survey, held between 1996 and 2012 spending on pet health care rose faster by over 60% compared to 49%. Globally, 57% of consumers own pets (according to more than 27,000 online consumers whom GfK surveyed in 22 countries).

It is estimated that the total American pet industry expenditure for 2017 will reach 70 billion, up from 67 billion in 2016. Supplies, over the counter medicine, and vet care accounted for just over 30 billion of 2016.

US Pet Expenditure continues to rise from 2004-2015 as an increase in pet adoptions. Overall support for shelters and animal welfare organizations has grown over the last few years and will continue to gain momentum throughout 2014.

According to Bob Vetere, president, and CEO of the American Pet Product Association, Americans spent a record 15.4 billion on vet services last year, up from 8.6 billion in 2005.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by Animal Types such as Livestock and Companion. By Technology, it is classified as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Test and Others. Based on Applications, the market is segmented as Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorder, Endocrinology& Oncology, Bone and Mineral Diseases, and Others. By End User, it is segmented such as Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics and Point of care/ In-house testing. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Veterinary Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Product Types such as Analyzers and Consumables.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Henry Schein, Virbac, Zoetis, IDVet, Abaxis, Heska Corporation, Idexx, Biochem, and VCA Antech.

