SATCOM Equipment Market SWOT Analysis 2027- Leading Players RUAG Group, Mitsubishi Electric, L3 Harris, Cobham, Airbus

Increasing launch of satellites for navigation, communication, remote sensing, and similar applications is creating a demand for the SATCOM equipment. Private companies in the developed regions are investing in the launches of small satellites into low earth orbits. The current SATCOM equipment market landscape is likely to witness favorable growth on account of blooming satellite industry and growing participation by private players during the forecast period.

The SATCOM equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for Ku-band and Ka-band satellites coupled with an increasing need for satellite networks for internet access. Moreover, a growing need for earth observation and communication is further likely to augment market growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and high costs of satellite service may hamper the growth of the SATCOM equipment market in the forecast period. On the other hand, newer optical technologies for inter-satellite communication offer lucrative opportunities to key players operating in the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Airbus S.A.S.

– Ball Corporation

– Cobham plc

– General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L3 Harris

– MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies)

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– RUAG Group

The global SATCOM equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, satellite type, application, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as transponders, transceivers, converters, amplifiers, space antennas, and others. Based on satellite type, the market is segmented as CubeSat, small, medium, and large. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as earth observation & remote sensing, communication, navigation, scientific research & exploration, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military.

SATCOM Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

SATCOM Equipment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of SATCOM Equipment market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global SATCOM Equipment market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the SATCOM Equipment market is provided.

