Sleep Apnea Devices Market- Incidence of OSA increasing to 7% signals market growth

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Dynamics

According to the Sleep Heart Health Study, 26% of adults have sleep apnea.

In the US, around 43 million people suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Among this 40-70% prevalence for obstructive sleep apnea in patients with heart failure.

The incidence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the general population is approximately 3% to 7% of adult men and 2% to 5% of adult women. Hence, the rising incidence of sleep apnea is boosting the growth of the Sleep Apnea devices market.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by Product Type into Therapeutic and Diagnostic Devices. The Therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest market segment.

The diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into Polysomnography devices (PSG), Pulse Oximeters, Actigraphy Devices.

By the end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Laboratories and Home Care.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Geographical Share

The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW. North America is the dominant region in the Sleep Apnea market followed by Europe.

North America Sleep Apnea Devices market is leading due to rising focus of market players in the US and Canada and increasing the prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in the US.

Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of noninvasive and painless cardiorespiratory monitors to calculate the oxygen saturation level of arterial blood.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competition

The prominent players like MedTech

Philips Healthcare

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated

ResMed

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Invacare Corporation

are focusing on strategic collaborations, product launches and agreements to expand the geographic footprint.

In Jan 2018, ResMed joined MedTech Europe, to make innovative medical technology and health solutions that are available to people.

