Sterilization Equipment Market: Rising Number of Geriatric Population Drive Significant growth in the Market

‘Global Sterilization Equipment Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

The global sterilization equipment market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

Growth factors of the Sterilization Equipment Market

An important factor that has contributed to the overall growth of the sterilization equipment market is the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

The market for sterilization equipment is also driven by a growing focus on hygiene and sanitation, increasing number of surgeries performed, and surge in infectious diseases.

Checkout the space below to gather a sample research report for free-https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/sterilization-equipment-market

Sterilization Equipment Market Dynamics

Depending upon the approach how sterilization is achieved, it is segmented as physical sterilization and chemical sterilization. Physical sterilization is further sub-segmented into three different methods – heat, filtration and radiation. The heat sterilization sub-segment dominated the overall market in 2017 as it is the most widely used technique.

By the type of products used while sterilizing, they are segmented as detergents, sterilization indicators, pouches, lubricants, and sterilization accessories. Out of these, the sterilization indicators segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Laboratories, Long Term, and Acute Care Centres, Medical Devices/Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Units. Hospitals occupied the largest market share in 2017 as the majority of the medical equipment find its application in hospitals.

Sterilization Equipment Market Geographical Share

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

North America is the largest market for sterilization equipment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, while Asia exhibited the highest growth.

Growth in Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as rising number of geriatric population, significant economic growth in China and India, increasing incidence of nosocomial infections, and improving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries.

The scope of the Report:

By Technology

By Product Type

By End-User

By Region

To know more information about the report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/sterilization-equipment-market

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Sterilization Equipment Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Sterilization Equipment Market – Industry Trends

3. Sterilization Equipment Market – Outlook

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Threats and Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s 5 Forces

4. Market Segmentation Analysis

5. Regional, Country-level Analysis

6. Competitive Trends

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.