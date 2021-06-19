Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – By Type (Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System), By Technology (Conventional Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intelligent Tire Pressure Monitoring System), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel, OEMs, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System is used to monitor tire pressure accurately and continue to enhance fleet safety and efficiency. Presently, there are two types of tire pressure monitoring systems are existing including direct and indirect system. The market for tire pressure monitoring system is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global tire pressure monitoring system market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023. The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) consists of sensors, software, control units, and a display unit.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The tire pressure monitoring system today is of great use in the automotive industry. The automakers are installing direct and indirect tire pressure monitoring systems into the vehicles in order to reduce the risk of blowouts & unplanned downtime. The tire pressure monitoring system offers other benefits to the vehicle owners including improved tire life, a lower total cost of ownership, improved fuel economy & safety and reduces CO2 emissions. Such advanced benefits of tire pressure monitoring system are poised to bolster the growth of the overall tire pressure monitoring system market in the coming years.

Over the years, the tire pressure monitoring system has gone through numerous advancements. Today, the tire pressure monitoring system is more precise, durable, easily installable and retrofit. The automobile industry is growing rapidly across the globe. The number of vehicles on road has grown remarkably and it is expected that these number will grow in upcoming years. The rising production and sales of new vehicles are augmenting the need for automotive parts and accessories including a tire pressure monitoring system. The automakers these days are more concerned about the safety level of their vehicles and are installing every potential technology in order to achieve that goal. Also, government initiatives to make such safety technologies essential in every vehicle are backing the growth of the global market of TPMS.

However, advanced technologies such as indirect tire pressure monitoring system increase the overall cost of the vehicle and due to this these technologies are generally found in premium vehicles. The indirect TPMS system is relatively low price and is not as precise as direct measurement systems, are generally found in economy cars. Further, the Asia Pacific region is likely to emerge as the largest market for tire pressure monitoring systems as the sales and production of new vehicles in Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan is rising at a remarkable rate. In addition to this, growing automotive aftermarket across the globe is also aiding the growth of the global tire pressure monitoring system market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of tire pressure monitoring system market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

– Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By Technology

– Conventional Tire Pressure Monitoring System

– Intelligent Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Cars

– Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Sales Channel

– Online Sales Channel

– Offline Sales Channel

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

– Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC.

– The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

– SKF

– Continental AG

– Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– Denso

– Robert Bosch Oy

– Sensata Technologies, Inc.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

3. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. Conventional Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Intelligent Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.4. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Light Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.4. Online Sales Channel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Offline Sales Channel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. OEMs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.2.1.4. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Technology

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

14.2.2.4. Conventional Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Intelligent Tire Pressure Monitoring System Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Vehicle Type

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

14.2.3.4. Passenger Cars Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.6. Light Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.7. Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Sales Channel

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

14.2.4.4. Online Sales Channel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Offline Sales Channel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. OEMs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Type

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

14.3.1.4. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.5. Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…



