Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

Tobacco alternative gums consist of products such asnicotine gums, which are used by smokers to quit smoking. One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing price of cigarettes. The average consumer cannot buy cigarettes on a regular basis. As the price of cigarettes increases, the consumers will be compelled to resort to other products and this will increase the demand for tobacco alternative gums such as nicotine gums. Moreover, many countries are increasing the excise duties on cigarettes, which will further increase the price of cigarettes. For instance, in 2016, India increased the tobacco taxes for the fifth consecutive year. This increase in the cost of cigarettes will propel the growth of the global tobacco alternative gums market during the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The demand for tobacco alternative gums is expected to witness rapid growth in the Americas primarily due to the increase in the number of people trying to quit smoking. Also, the increasing taxes on cigarettes and stringent rules in various countries on public smoking are forcing the consumers to switch from cigarettes to tobacco alternativeÂ gums in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Tobacco Alternative Gums is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tobacco Alternative Gums.

This report studies the global market size of Tobacco Alternative Gums, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Tobacco Alternative Gums sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis

Reynolds American Incorporated

Market Segment by Product Type

2-mg

4-mg

Others

Market Segment by Application

Pharmacies and Chemist Outlets

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Tobacco Alternative Gums status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tobacco Alternative Gums are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

