Water Treatment Systems Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player 3M Company, Culligan International Company, Evoqua Water Technologies and Koninklijke Philips

Water treatment systems are an important source to safeguard human lives against diseases caused as a result of the consumption of contaminated water. Rapid industrialization has led to unsupervised dumping of harmful chemicals into the water bodies and has rendered it polluted and unfit for use. Thus, water purification and water treatment systems become a necessity to avoid cholera, diarrhea and other fatal diseases.

The water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing urban population, rising health awareness and increased industrial waste discharge in water bodies. Moreover, government regulations against water pollution coupled with affordable water treatment units further propel the water treatment systems market growth. However, the growing popularity and consumption of bottled water is a major restraining factor for this market. The rising individual awareness regarding safe water consumption is likely to showcase growth opportunities for key players in the water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

3M Company

A. O. Smith Corporation

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc

Unilever PLC

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

The global water treatment systems market is segmented on the basis of process, type, application and industry. By process, the market is segmented as distillation, ultra-violet sterilization, reverse osmosis, filtration, ion-exchange and others. The market based on type is segmented as drinking water treatment systems, industrial water treatment systems, wastewater treatment system, natural water treatment systems and well water treatment systems. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as groundwater, brackish seawater desalination, rainwater harvesting, grey water treatment and others. The market on the basis of the industry is classified as agricultural, aquaculture, food and beverage, construction, mining & metals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Water Treatment Systems market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Water Treatment Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

