Wireless Gas Detection Market Expected to Reach $5.72 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 18.2% | Agilent Technologies, Airtest Technologies, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Gastronics, Honeywell International

Wireless Gas Detection market is accounted for $1.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2%. Growing environmental safety concerns among industries, raising acceptance of Industrial Internet of Things Technologies trend, and innovative technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from oil & gas industry is also assisting the market growth. On the other hand, security threats while using wireless technologies, high deployment costs are some of the restraints hindering the market growth.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Airtest Technologies Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Gastronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Otis Instruments, Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., Sensidyne, LP, Siemens AG, Tektroniks Ltd, Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, United Electric Control, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The “Global Wireless Gas Detection Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wireless Gas Detection market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Wireless Gas Detection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wireless Gas Detection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wireless Gas Detection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Wireless Gas Detection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wireless Gas Detection market in these regions.

