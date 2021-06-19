Workwear/Uniforms Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Summary

The Workwear/Uniforms Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Workwear/Uniforms is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Workwear/Uniforms because it is built to provide durability and safety

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Williamson Dickie

VF Corporation

Aramark

Carhartt

UniFirst

Cintas

G&K Services

Strategic Partners

Wolverine

Berne Apparel

CornerStone Workwear

ML Kishigo

Superior Uniform Group

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

