(2019 – 2023) Global Opioids Market, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast

Market Highlights

The global opioids market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 19,554.49 million in 2017. Opioids are a type of narcotic pain medications that are used to treat moderate to severe pain medications. According to the National Health Interview Survey 2017, 25.3 million Americans suffer from chronic pain daily and 23.4 million people reported their pain as severe.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7626

The increasing use of opioids for disease condition causing chronic pains such as cancers, arthritis, lower back pain, and fibromyalgia, favorable reimbursement policies for palliative care in developed regions, and substantial rise in road accidents, trauma, and surgical procedures have led to the growth of the global opioids market in the recent years. However, rising addiction and death cases due to an overdose of opioid are likely to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Segment analysis

The global opioids market, by product, has been segmented into extended-release/long-acting opioids and immediate-release/short-acting opioids. The extended-release opioid segment is further segmented into oxycodone, oxymorphone, morphine, hydromorphone, and others. The extended-release opioid segment accounted for a value of USD 12,750.91 million in 2017. The immediate-release opioid segment is further segmented into codeine, hydrocodone, fentanyl, morphine, and others. The market, by application, can be segmented into pain relief, anesthesia, cough suppression, diarrhea suppression, and de-addiction. On the basis of end user, the global opioids market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies, and academic research institutes.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global opioids market. This is owing to rising intravenous usage of opioids in the region. Also, high awareness among people regarding the medical uses of opioids is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to increasing palliative care facilities and reformed regulations for the prescription of opioids. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market. Populace demographics and increased availability of effective opioid medications are likely to be the key factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific opioids market during the forecast period. South Korea held a share of 6% in the Asia-Pacific opioids market in 2017. Also, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to steadily grow owing to the rising number of opioid manufacturers in the North African region.

Key Findings of the Study

The global opioids market is projected to reach USD 29,535.80 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.12% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to rising intravenous drug use in the region.

The extended-release opioid segment accounted for the largest product segment revenue of USD 12,750.91 million in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the opioids market are Egalet Corporation, Purdue Pharma L.P., and Vertice Pharma, among others.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global opioids market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Related Reports

Medical Morphine Market Information: By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable) Application (Arthritis, Cancer, Kidney Stones,) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and End-User (Hospitals & Clinics )– Global Forecast Till 2023

Global Medical Marijuana Market: Information by Application (Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and Muscle Spasms), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Others), Distribution Channel (Dispensaries and Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/opioids-market-7626



Hottest Trending Reports

Menopause Treatment Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Healthcare Information Governance Solution (IGS) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]