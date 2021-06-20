2019 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Product & Application Development covering Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote, FONAR, Hitachi

According to a new market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

Major Players Operating In The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market -General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding.

For instance, in April 2017, Philips introduced the latest MR solution neurology-focused MultiBand SENSE. The launch of the product helped in the faster diagnosis of the diseases. And the launch expanded the geographical presence of the company in global magnetic resonance imaging market.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting magnetic resonance imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key magnetic resonance imaging manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

