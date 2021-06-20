Active Electronic Components Market Is Expected To Reach Approximately Usd 332.20 Billion By End 2022 Top Key Players Hitachi High-technologies Corporation , Stmicroelectronics Nv , Infineon Technologies Ag , Analog Devices Inc, Nxp Semiconduct

The global active electronic components market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the active electronic components market include increasing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation across various industries. Additionally, development in computer-aided system and increasing growth for portable devices is fueling the growth of active electronic components market. However, shortage in the supply of electronic components and increasing prices of raw material are the factors hindering the growth of active electronic components market on a global scale.

The global active electronic components market is expected to reach approximately USD 332.20 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2016 to 2022.

The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vacuum tube, and others. Integrated circuit segment is dominating active electronic components market, by product type, due to the growing adoption of ASICs in the consumer electronics owing to the energy efficient solutions and low cost of implementation. It is expected to be the fastest growing segment with 11.42% CAGR in the forecast period 2016–2022.

By end-users, the market is broadly classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Consumer electronics is dominating the global active electronic component market, by end user, owing to increasing manufacturing efficiency of production units due to automation, low labor costs and improvements in semiconductor designs. Also, the increase in use of mobile phones is leading to more innovations in this sector, especially the introduction of processors with high energy efficiency and faster performance.

Key Players

The key players of active electronic components market include –Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Analog Devices Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors(Netherland), Harris Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (US), Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Diotec Semiconductor AG(Germany), Everlight Electronics Co. (China) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US).

Global Active Electronic Components Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the active electronic components market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the active electronic components market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries— North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the active electronic components market

Target Audience

• Electronic component manufacturers

• Research organizations

• Original equipment manufacturers

• System Integrators

• Network equipment vendors

• Chipset vendors

• Software/application providers

• User equipment manufacturers

• Network infrastructure integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

• The global active electronic components market is expected to reach USD 332.20 billion by 2022

• By product type, integrated circuit is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 87.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with 11.42% CAGR

• By end-user, consumer electronics is expected to witness a high market growth in coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.95% and estimated to generate high market value of USD 144.7 billion by 2022

• Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global active electronic components market followed by Asia-Pacific

Regional and Country Analysis of Active electronic components Market Estimation and ForecastGeographically, North America is dominating the active electronic components market due to rising trend towards the Internet of Things, increasing automation and development in computer-aided technologies. The US is a prominent market due to high adoption of automation in industries and increase in growth of portable devices which is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 12.2% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China, India, and Japan, due to rising consumer electronics market, availability of raw materials and increasing automation across several industries.

