Ad Tech Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Verizon, Criteo, Google, Facebook, AT&T and Comcast, Amazon, Oracle, Adobe, The Trade Desk, Salesforce, Telaria
Global Ad Tech Market Growth 2019-2024
The ad tech market as the technology for managing advertisements across channels, including search, display, video, mobile and social, with functions for targeting, campaign design, bid-management, analysis, optimization and automation of digital advertising.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ad Tech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012737288/sample
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verizon, Criteo, Google, Facebook, AT&T and Comcast, Amazon, Oracle, Adobe, The Trade Desk, Salesforce, Telaria
This study considers the Ad Tech value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012737288/discount
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ad Tech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ad Tech market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ad Tech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ad Tech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Ad Tech submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Ad Tech Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Ad Tech by Players
4 Ad Tech by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Ad Tech Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Verizon
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Ad Tech Product Offered
11.1.3 Verizon Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Verizon News
11.2 Criteo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Ad Tech Product Offered
11.2.3 Criteo Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Criteo News
11.3 Google
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Ad Tech Product Offered
11.3.3 Google Ad Tech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Google News
11.4 Facebook
Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012737288/buy/3660
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.