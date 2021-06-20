ADHD Therapeutics Market 2019 | Technology Advancement Trends, Key Financials, Segmental & Geographical Revenue, Industry Growth Rate By 2024

ADHD Therapeutics Market Overview:

The global ADHD therapeutics market was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a notable CAGR will be attained by the market over the forecast period till 2024. The valuation of the ADHD therapeutics market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation with the revenue pool getting wider.

ADHD or Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a highly common neurodevelopmental disorders that occurs during childhood. It is commonly diagnosed in childhood and is often seen lasting till ones adulthood. Children with ADHD face a number of issues like controlling impulsive behaviors, paying attention to something, or being hyperactive. The symptoms of AHDH cannot be easily outgrown with age. The symptoms continue for a longer duration of time and causes difficulty at home, at school, or when with friends. Children with ADHD may forget a lot of things in frequent manner, might daydream a lot, might have problem in getting along with others, and make careless mistakes.

The growth of the ADHD Therapeutics Market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of additives and preservatives in children’s diet, evolving lifestyles and changing value systems impact the quality of births, growing adoption of diagnostic guidelines with minimal threshold for diagnosis of ADHD in regions like South America and Europe, and prevalence of the disorder among children between the age group of 4 to 17 years. Furthermore, growing awareness concerning ADHD among patients as well as physicians and lack of standard diagnostic tests are projected to push the overall growth of the global AHDH therapeutics market in the coming years. At present, stimulant drugs contributes majorly to the revenue generation of various key regions. Due to low threshold over the diagnostic criterions, the prevalence of ADHD is expected to rise at a massive pace, and thereby drive the global market.

However, the presence of comorbid conditions in children can lead to the underdiagnoses of the disorder which can be a major factor restraining the growth of the global market. Additionally, the lack of availability of non-stimulant ADHD drugs across various geographical locations can also pose to be a major limiting factor to the global AHDH therapeutics market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ADHD therapeutics market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Eli Lilly and Company, Concordia International Corp., NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Highland Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global ADHD therapeutics market has been segmented in terms of distribution channels and drug types.

By drug types, the market divides into non-stimulants and stimulants.

By distribution channel, the market comprises pharmacies, research laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global ADHD therapeutics market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa.

The global ADHD therapeutics market is spearheaded by North America as per the market study of 2015, wherein the region enjoyed a massive 68.2% of the market share. Both Europe and Asia Pacific regional markets are expected to be the fastest growing markets over the review period.

Industry News:

April 2019 – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave permission to market the first ever medical device for treating ADHD, the device called the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) System is prescription-only and is for ages between 7 to 12 years old, who do not consume prescription ADHD medication. It is the first-ever non-drug ADHD treatment device that is granted to be marketed by the FDA.

