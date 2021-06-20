Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits Market to Exceed Industry Evolution in coming Years with Size, Share, Trends, Innovations & Opportunities by 2023

Global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The key players in the aircraft HMV market are AAR (U.S.), Air France KLM E&M (France), Airbus S.A.S (France), Barnes Aerospace (U.S.), Delta TechOps (U.S.), EGAT (Taiwan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), ST Aerospace (Singapore), SR Technics (Switzerland), and Turkish Technic, Inc. (Turkey).

The aircraft heavy maintenance visits market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

On the basis of type, the aircraft HMV market has been segmented into airframe HMV, engine HMV, and component HMV. Airframe maintenance is carried out at a lower unit cost. Low-cost maintenance is possible because of the increased usage of lightweight fiber materials and hybrid alloys in the new-generation aircraft. This provides better fatigue and erosion resistance than the materials that were used in the conventional aircraft. As a result, there is a lesser failure rate and lower wear and tear, which minimizes the requirement for the airframe maintenance.

In the engine HMV segment, advancements in engine technologies have led to the development of more fuel-efficient engines, which can operate at greater temperatures and high stresses. Such engines require highly skilled maintenance service providers to carry out maintenance on the advanced and complex engines parts. The complexity of the maintenance increases the cost associated with it. Engine maintenance visits are performed on a scheduled basis, which includes repair, maintenance, inspection, and preventive maintenance to restore the performance of the engine. Engine maintenance is often divided into floor visit overhaul work and Life-Limited Parts (LLP) maintenance work. In these maintenance visits, the engine is detached from the aircraft for a period and after maintenance, the engine is assembled to the aircraft, which results in high maintenance costs. Due to these reasons, the engine HMV market segment will contribute the largest share and will have a moderate rate of growth, during the forecast period.

Concurrently, the turboprop engines are expected to drop in fleet size and market share. It is expected that, there will be a decrease in the number of turboprop-powered aircraft, during the forecast period. Therefore, the HMV market for turboprop-powered aircraft will witness a slower growth as compared to the other aircraft.

The North American region headed the global aircraft HMV market, while the other regions had moderate shares, in 2017. Due to the increasing passenger demand in Asia Pacific, the aircraft traffic in the region is expected to grow exponentially, in the next few years. It is also expected that Asia will operate nearly 40% of the total global aircraft fleet by the end of the forecast period. As a result, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region would witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global aircraft heavy maintenance visits market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aircraft heavy maintenance visits market by its Type, Aircraft type, Platform, and Region.

By Type

Airframe HMV Fuselage Empennage Wing Others

Engine HMV Turbojet Turboprop Turbofan Auxiliary Power Unit Others

Other Component HMV Avionics Mechanical Others



By Platform

Commercial

Cargo

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Wide-body aircraft Narrow-body aircraft

Narrow Body

By Regions

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

