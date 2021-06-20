The “Americas A2P SMS Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The Americas is the fastest growing economy and quickly adopts the advanced technologies when compared to other economies in the world. The Americas will remain as an attractive market for enterprises due to the increase in the ICT spending, demand for advanced products, solutions, and technology among the consumers, enterprises, and public sector. A2P SMS is set to be an effective messaging channel for enterprises to reach their customer and thereby increase their sales revenue and brand image in the market. The increase in the adoption of mobile technologies in various verticals has led the demand for the A2P SMS services. The A2P SMS stakeholders – content providers, content publishers, mobile app developers, service providers, brands, advertisers, and MNOs – have huge business opportunities in the market.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10071264

North America is set to be the topmost region for new mobile technology adoption and most of the players are expanding their business by merger & acquisition activities and innovating new products/services in the market. Further, the telecom players are continuing to invest in mobile technologies in order to capture the revenue in the growing mobile segment. Over the past few years, few of the American countries have seen a decline in the mobile subscriber base, but mobile data traffic has been increasing due to the increasing adoption of advanced and smart technologies.

The “Americas A2P SMS Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period 2016–2022. Americas is the leading market for adopting new technologies – smart technologies, mobile applications, and IoT. There is an increase in the mobile internet subscriber base, digital advertising, mobile network infrastructure, and mobile messaging services; these factors are driving the A2P SMS market growth. Americas A2P SMS market is segmented by countries, services, and verticals. The countries covered in the report include the US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, and Others. The key players covered in this report are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., CLX Networks AB, OpenMarket Inc., Nexmo Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, SAP SE, Orange Business Services, Gemalto NV, txtNation Ltd, Twilo, Voxox Inc., and Tyntec.

Request For Full Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10071264

The study covers and analyzes the “Americas A2P SMS” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/americas-a2p-sms-market-is-estimated-to-witness-a-cagr-of-62-during-the-forecast-period-2016-2022-2019-07-24

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609