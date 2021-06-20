Automotive Fuel Injection Market: Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2023

Automotive Fuel Injection Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Fuel Injection Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The global automotive fuel injection market is predicted to demonstrate 5.75% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2023) owing to the ever-increasing automotive production, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Automotive fuel injection can be referred to as the introduction of fuel to an internal combustion engine which is typically performed with the fuel injector. It is used for smoother and consistent throttle response along with better fuel efficiency. The fuel injection system comprises several integral parts such as fuel pumps and sensors which assist mixing, air intake, and supply of the fuel. Technological developments are done continuously in order to enhance these systems, thereby contributing to the growth globally.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the ever-increasing automotive production, the need for automotive fuel injection is accelerating during the estimated period. Stringent environmental mandates on automobile emissions coupled with increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is considered to drive the growth of the market. The growing market penetration of gasoline direct injection systems is one of the major factors estimated to propel the growth of the market globally. The industry has experienced strong commercial and non-commercial demand in the recent years, especially in the developing regions. Such a trend is anticipated to complement the market in the coming years. Moreover, shifting trend towards fuel efficient vehicles is highly driving the global market across the globe. Strict regulatory framework associated with emission control is likely to influence the market positively. Moreover, the ability to accommodate alternative fuels and better diagnostic capabilities are presumed to offer opportunities to the market participants.

On the flip side, volatile raw material prices are considered to impact the industry negatively during the appraisal period. also, crude oil fluctuation impacts the automobile industry sales, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth across the globe.

Global Automotive Fuel Injection Market: Segmental Analysis

The global automotive fuel injection market has been segmented on the basis of components, vehicle type, fuel type, technology, and region.

By mode of components, the global automotive fuel injection market has been segmented into ECU, pressure regulators, fuel injectors, sensors, and fuel pumps.

By mode of vehicle type, the global automotive fuel injection market has been segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Among these, the passenger vehicles segment is considered to occupy the largest market share in terms of revenue. Passenger vehicles comprise three to four cylinders, with each cylinder equipped with a fuel injector. With increasing demand for passenger cars, the segment is considered to flourish.

By mode of fuel type, the global automotive fuel injection market has been segmented into diesel, gasoline, and alternative fuel.

By mode of technology, the global automotive fuel injection market has been segmented into gasoline direct injection, gasoline port injection, and diesel direct injection.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global automotive fuel injection market are Carter Fuel System (U.S.), Keihin Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Edelbrock, LLC (U.S).

Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive fuel injection market span across regions namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the appraisal period owing to the fueling automobile market in this region. With the increasing buying power in economies such as India and China, the market is considered to flourish in this region. Also, the growing sales of two-wheeler in this region is triggering the demand for the product as it is efficient to reduce the vehicle pollution.

The North American and the European regions are also expected to showcase a significant CAGR owing to the huge after sales demand in this region. Moreover, manufacturers in this region are opting for technology in order to meet the strict vehicle emission laws, which is further anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

Industry Updates

January 16, 2019: Honda Malaysia has launched their recent addition, the HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD. The brand-new HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD is powered with a 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with direct injection. It enhances the performance of the vehicle with excellent fuel efficiency.

