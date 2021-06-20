Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market by Vehicle Type [On Road Vehicles (Bus, and Truck), Off Road Vehicles (Construction & Mining, and Agricultural), Train, Metro and Trams] and Component (Variable Axial Piston Pump, Fixed Gear Motor, Engine Control Unit, Oil Cooler, and Hydraulic Valves & Sensors), and Pump Type (Fixed Displacement Pump and Variable Displacement Pump): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a coolant system that uses electro-hydraulic, hydraulic displacement, and types of pumps to maintain the engine temperature. As the temperature of the heavily loaded vehicle increases, the fan drive system is used to cool and maintain the engine temperature. The hydrostatic fan drive system consists of three main components such as hydraulic motor, (with fan), hydraulic pump, and cooling unit. In addition, the fan drive manufacturer Haldex designs hydraulic motors and pumps with a cost-effective gear unit that comes with an optional integrated control.

Factors such as measures taken by the government to reduce emissions and increase in demand for hydrostatic fan drive system drive the growth of the hydrostatic fan drive system market. In addition, development of technology for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and development & innovation in engine manufacturing boost the demand for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system in the global market.

However, high initial and maintenance cost and rise in adoption of electric vehicle across the globe are some of the major restraining factors of this market. Moreover, anticipated growth from Africa and technological advancements in hydraulic system to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emission across the globe are creating huge opportunities for the market. The key players operating in the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market are Eaton (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (US), JTEKT HPI (Japan), Roxroth Bosch (Germany), Hydraforce Hydraulics (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Bucher Hydraulics (Germany), Concentric (Sweden), Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics (US), and Casappa (Italy).

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Key Market Segments:

By Vehicle Type

– On Road Vehicles

– – – Bus

– – – Truck

– Off road vehicles

– Construction & Mining

– Agricultural

– Train, Metro and Trams

BY Component

– Variable Axial Piston Pump

– Fixed Gear Motor

– Engine Control Unit

– Oil Cooler

– Hydraulic Valves & Sensors

By Pump Type

– Fixed Displacement Pump

– Variable Displacement Pump

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

