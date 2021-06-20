Behavioral Biometrics Market Rise a CAGR of 23.71% by 2025 | BehavioSec, BioCatch, EZMCOM, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, NuData Security, Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch

Behavioral Biometrics Market by Component (Software and Services), Type (Signature Analysis, Keystroke Dynamics, Voice Recognition, Gait Analysis, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk & Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Others), Organization Size (SMBs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Behavioral biometrics refers to the measure of uniquely identifying and measurable patterns in human activities. The term contrasts with physical biometrics, which involves innate human characteristics such as fingerprints or iris patterns.

Behavioral biometrics provide a new generation of user security solutions to identify individuals based on their behavioral traits such as speech patterns, keystrokes dynamics, and others. Significant adoption of behavioral biometrics solutions, rise in number of online transactions, and increase in number of frauds associated with it are the key factors driving the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market. The major goal of the behavioral biometrics solutions is to protect organizations’ and individuals’ data from any unauthorized access and to provide the enhanced security to its users.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch

Development of IoT landscape and increase in need for enhanced security systems further fuel the growth of the market. However, performance issues and increase in concerns toward security with these solutions are some major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, factors such as growing market of cloud-based behavioral biometrics is expected to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global behavioral biometrics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

CHAPTER 7: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 8: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY INDUSTRY-VERTICAL

CHAPTER 9: BEHAVIORAL BIOMETRICS MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

10.2. NUDATA SECURITY

10.3. BEHAVIOSEC

10.4. BIOCATCH

10.5. IBM CORPORATION

10.6. NEC CORPORATION

10.7. EZMCOM INC.

10.8. SECUREDTOUCH INC

10.9. SAMSUNG SDS

10.10. PLURILOCK

