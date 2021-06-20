Blood Banking Devices Market Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity and Product Developments 2017-2027 with Leading Key Players Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA

Blood banking devices refers to the basic equipment used majorly in blood banks for various purposes. The blood banks that operate as central unit for collection, separation and storage of blood requires several devices such as analyzers, filters and storage devices among others to perform these tasks. These devices are majorly used by the hospitals that perform blood collection and storage as well as individual organizations that conducts blood donation camps, and manages the samples of blood.

The growth of global blood banking devices market is expected to be driven by factors such rising incidence of accidents and trauma cases across the globe. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations such as conduction of blood donation camps as well as spreading awareness regarding blood donations are also among the several other factors promoting the growth of global blood banking devices market. Additionally, the market launch of products with significant market appeal such as development of collection devices that results in minimal pain are expected to act as potential market opportunities for players to venture upon and grow subsequently.

The “Global Blood Banking Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global blood banking devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, mode of collection, end user and geography. The global blood banking devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blood banking devices market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of collection, and end user. On the basis of product, the global blood banking devices market is segmented into blood collection devices, blood processing devices, and blood storage devices. Based on mode of collection, the market is segmented into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. On the basis of end user, the global blood banking devices market is segmented in to hospitals, blood banks and other end users.

The blood banking devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blood banking devices market based on product, mode of collection, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall blood banking devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America holds a dominant position in the global blood banking devices market which is primarily attributed to the presence of large number of blood banks and rising incidence of blood cancer (leukemia) in the region. Moreover, increasing number of innovative product launches of blood collection and storage devices from the prominent players located in North American region is also driving the growth of this market in this region. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of road accidents due to rising population as well as rising awareness in the populace regarding blood donation and availability of blood banks.

The blood banking devices market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The blood banking devices market report also includes the profiles of leading blood banking devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include: BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Intstrumentation Laboratory, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

