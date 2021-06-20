Body Contouring Market 2019 – 2023: Key Finding, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segments and Business Trends

Body Contouring Market Highlights:

The growing demand for altering one’s appearance by surgical means is the major driver for the global body contouring market, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). The global body contouring market has grown at a steady pace over the last few decades, with the growing popularity of skin care procedures leading to growing investment in the field from private investors, leading to steady product innovation and technological progress. The high demand for fat replacement, anti-aging procedures, and facelifts, body lifts, and other cosmetic procedures is likely to remain a key driver for the global body contouring market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for body contouring from patients suffering from a disfigurement is likely to be a key driver for the body contouring market over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about the benefits and risk-free nature of remedial body contouring has led to a growing demand from the market, as this has provided a viable option for people suffering from burns, malformations, or injuries that disfigure their appearance. While conventional medical practices can treat the cause of the disfigurement, it falls short when it comes to altering the cosmetic effects caused by the condition, as it is dependent on natural processes for regeneration of the lost skin or muscle tissue. This has provided the body contouring market with a viable revenue generation channel and is likely to remain a key driver for the market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for cosmetic alterations to one’s appearance is also likely to be a major driver for the body contouring market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of obesity is likely to be a key driver for the Body Contouring Market, as the population of obese people is increasing, especially in developed, affluent countries such as the U.S. The increasing disposable income of consumers in developed countries has also driven the demand for surgical removal of the excess fat.

The easy availability of body contouring clinics in North America and Western Europe is likely to drive sustained growth of the body contouring market over the forecast period. The increasing spending capability of the female demographic is also likely to be a major driver for the global body contouring market over the forecast period, as female consumers are more likely to seek cosmetic improvements to their own body. This is likely to be a pertinent factor for the body contouring market in North America and Europe, where the disposable income of the female demographic is particularly high.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global body contouring market include Wells Johnson Company, Erchonia, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, InMode, Human Med, Chromogenex, GlobalMed Technologies, Fotona, Cutera, BTL Industries, Andrew Technologies, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Valeant, Palomar Medical Technologies, Lumenis, Syneron Medical, Cynosure, Meridian, and Alma Lasers.

Segmentation:

The global body contouring market is segmented on the basis of type of devices into invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and non-invasive devices. The non-invasive devices segment is further sub-segmented into radiofrequency lipoplasty devices and high-intensity focused ultrasound lipoplasty devices.

Minimally invasive devices are sub-segmented into laser-assisted lipolysis devices and radiofrequency assisted liposuction devices. The invasive devices segment is further sub-segmented into ultrasound assisted liposuction devices and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading revenue generator in the global body contouring market and is likely to retain this position over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries in the region’s developed economies.

The growing disposable income of consumers in the U.S. and Canada is likely to remain a major driver for the body contouring market in the region. High demand for fat removal procedures is likely to be a major driver for the body contouring market in North America over the forecast period, as the obese population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is increasing. The growing demand for surgical removal of fat is likely to play a key role in the growth of the body contouring market in North America.

