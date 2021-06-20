Briquette Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast from 2019 to 2028
MarketResearchNest.com adds “2013-2028 Report on Global Briquette Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” new report to its research database. The report spread across 138 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
The global Briquette market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Briquette from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Briquette market.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
German Pellets
Enviva
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Graanul Invest Group
RWE Innogy
Lignetics
E-pellets
Drax Biomass
General Biofuels
BlueFire Renewables
Pfeifer Group
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
Energex
Fram Renewable Fuels
Protocol Energy
Premium Pellet Ltd.
Granules LG
Enova Energy Group
Corinith Wood Pellets
Maine Woods Pellet
Appalachian Wood Pellets
Bear Mountain Forest Prod
Agropellets
West Oregon Wood Prod
Bayou Wood Pellets
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Bulk Biomass Briquette
Biomass Pellet
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Heating of residential and commercial buildings
District heating and electricity production
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
