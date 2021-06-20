Construction Chemicals Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

‘Global Construction Chemicals Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Construction Chemicals Segmentation

By Product Type

The concrete admixtures segment accounts for highest Construction Chemicals Market Share. Asia-Pacific region has the highest consumption rate for admixtures due to the increase in infrastructural projects.

By End-Users

Construction chemicals demand is increasing due to the rising urbanization and increasing housing construction. Industrial construction chemicals are also essential for the stability and durability of the structures. In 2015, Residential and infrastructure end-user segments together accounted for more than half of the global Construction Chemicals Market Share.

By Geography

On the basis of geography, the Global Construction Chemicals Market consists of five segments namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, which held around 45% of the market in 2017.

Construction Chemicals Market Report Scope

This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the major players in this market mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Construction Chemicals Competitive analysis

The Global Construction Chemicals Market Size is predominantly divided among the following companies: 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty. Ltd., CHRYSO, CICO Technologies Ltd., CONMIX Ltd., now DuPont, W.R. Grace & Co., Fosroc, Franklin International, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Lafarge, Mapei, Inc., MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd., and Pidilite Industries.

Following contents are contained in this report-

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Methodology and Scope

Chapter 3: Construction Chemicals Market- Headlines & Trends

Chapter 4: Construction Chemicals – Industry Analysis

Chapter 5: Construction Chemicals – Market Segmentation Analysis

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Applications

5.3 By Region

Chapter 6: Construction Chemicals Market – Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Construction chemicals company Profiles

Chapter 8: Construction Chemicals Market – Appendix

