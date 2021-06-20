CRISPR Technology Market Growth Analysis, Industry Outlook and Forecast by 2027 with Leading Key Players New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is a simple but powerful tool for genome editing. This tool enables life science researchers to easily edit DNA sequences and modify gene function. It has many potential applications include correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases and improving crops. By delivering the CRISPR enzyme Cas9 nuclease coupled with synthetic guide RNA (gRNA) into a cell, the cell’s genome can be cut at a desired location, that allows existing genes to be removed or add new ones.

Increasing usage of CRISPR systems in microbiology, growing government and private investments on research and development of genome editing, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and increases application of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production drives the global CRISPR technology market. However, ethical issues associated with CRISPR and lack of skilled personnel restrain the global CRISPR technology market over the forecast period.

The “Global CRISPR Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, application, end user and geography. The global CRISPR Technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading CRISPR Technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global CRISPR technology market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application, end user. Based product and services, the market is segmented as, enzymes, kits, services and others. The CRISPR technology market is categorized based on application into, genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. Based on end user, the CRISPR Technology market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and academic & government research institutes.

The report analyzes factors affecting CRISPR Technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the CRISPR Technology market in these regions.

North America held over major share in the CRISPR Technology market in 2017 owing to significant research carried out in order to develop novel therapeutics for disease targeting and high adoption of genome editing technique for germline modifications. North America is expected to collectively contribute towards the growth of CRISPR Technology market owing to the presence of major market players and also the development of technologically advanced products of CRISPR technology is expected to influence the CRISPR technology market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period due to many applications in developing economies of the region for animal disease and human disease treatment. Also, the rapid economic growth in this region coupled with diversified population and large patient pool, drives CRISPR Technology market in this region.

Some of the key players operating in the CRISPR Technology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Cellecta, Inc, GeneCopoeia, Inc., New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

