Diesel Generator Market: Rise in the occurrence of power grid failure drive the market growth

The market report titled ‘Global Diesel Generator Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

The Global Diesel Generator Market is valued at $17.39 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period to reach a $XX Billion by 2026.

Diesel Generator Market Overview

The Threat of substitution from battery storage systems is the major restraint that hindering the growth of the market.

The Residential Diesel Generator market is valued at $3.01 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a US$ XX Billion by 2026

The Standby Power Diesel Generator market segment held 66.17% of the global diesel generator market in 2018 and is expected to increase by XX% by 2026.

Diesel Generator Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for diesel generators in end-use sectors and occurrences of power grid failure and energy deficiency are the key drivers for the market growth globally. The growth prospects of the diesel generator market are thus highly influenced by the rise in product demand in associated sectors, ensuring new opportunities for business expansion and market growth to significant market players.

For instance, a data center, part of the telecommunications industry, requires power to run IT infrastructural equipment such as network and communication equipment, desktops, servers, EAPBX, lighting, air conditioners, security systems, CCTV surveillance, fire alarms, UPS, and other critical devices.

Diesel Generator Market Segmentation

Based on portability, the global market for diesel generators is segmented as portable and stationary. On the basis of power rating, the market is categorized into 0-100 kVA, 101-350 kVA, 350-1000 kVA and Above 1000 kVA.

Depending on end-user, the market is classified into residential, commercial and infrastructure.

On the basis of operations, the market is divided into standby power, peak savings and continuous power. The standby power diesel generator market is valued at $11.51 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a US$ XX Billion by 2026.

Diesel Generator Market Regional Share

The global diesel generator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific diesel generator market is valued at US$ 4.61 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a US$ XX Billion by 2026. China held 56.83% of the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market share in 2018 and is expected to increase by XX% by 2026, followed by India at 14.53% of the Asia Pacific market share in 2018.

The Europe diesel generator market is valued at $4.13 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a US$ XX Billion by 2026. Germany held 26.50% of the Europe diesel generator market in 2018 and is expected to increase by XX% by 2026. Europe, especially Western Europe, is a mature market for stationary diesel generators. The UK government agreed to grant millions of dollars in subsidies for diesel generators in 2015, to meet the energy crunch that the country is expected to face in the coming years. Currently, the UK is facing a serious gap in the demand and supply of electric power that is estimated to be about 5%.

Diesel Generator Market Competitive Trends

Some of the major players are Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc, Kohler Co, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) (Kirloskar Group), Wärtsilä Finland Oy, AKSA Power Generation, Yanmar Co., Ltd, Generac Holdings Inc., Mahindra Powerol Ltd.

The global diesel generator market is highly competitive, with the presence of key market players boasting of an extended global distribution network on a large scale. As such, it is vital for companies to launch new products in an attempt to capture substantial market share, strengthening global business position in the process.

