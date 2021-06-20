dPCR and qPCR Market to Reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn by 2025 – Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation

According to a new market research study titled ‘dPCR and qPCR Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Product, and Application. The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dPCR and qPCR market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation. For instance, in June 2018, Qiagen launched QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit with a new generation of reagents to enable the most accurate microbial community profiling from complex microbiome samples.

Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, quantitative PCR (qPCR) segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the quantitative PCR is primariliy owing to its ability to give valuable quantitative data analysis of nucleic acids which is highly specific, sensitive, and accurate. However, the digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Segment is expected to grow the Market for dPCR and qPCR over the Forecast Period for Technology Segment.

The market for dPCR and qPCR is expected to grow as increasing incidence of genetic diseases, growth in investments & funds for gene synthesis, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in PCR technologies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly developing technologies of dPCR and qPCR and increasing ddPCR technology applications are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

