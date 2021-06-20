Drug-Eluting Stent Market 2019: Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Drug-Eluting Stent Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This comprehensive Drug-Eluting Stent Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Drug-eluting stents, also known as medicated coronary stents, are used to inhibit artery blockages that may occur in patients after an angioplasty surgery. A drug-eluting stent is a tiny, expandable metal mesh tube, which is covered with a pharmacologic agent (drug). Drug-eluting stents are used to treat patients that suffer from atherosclerosis that can occur because of hypertension, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, or a high-cholesterol diet. After a patient undergoes angioplasty, there is a chance that the artery might close again because of blood clots or excessive growth of the surrounding tissues. To address this problem, drug-eluting stents are placed in the artery, preventing it from narrowing or clogging. Thus, drug-eluting stents eliminate the need for repeated revascularization procedures that are used to treat restenosis (narrowing of blood vessels). Restenosis of an artery occurs because of the body’s natural immune response to an injury. Drug-eluting stents help in reducing the arterial blockage and ensure smooth blood flow through the arteries.

The growing prevalence of these diseases is due to factors such as smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing older population is driving the market because aging increase the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases including atherosclerosis.

The global market for the drug-eluting stent is highly fragmented due to the presence of several well-established vendors. The competition is expected to intensify with an increase in product portfolio extensions with next-generation products, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

This report studies the global market size of Drug-Eluting Stent, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Drug-Eluting Stent sales volume, revenue, and market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

In 2019, the market size of Drug-Eluting Stent is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drug-Eluting Stent.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Biotronik

Cook Medical

Envision Scientific

Lepu Medical

Meril Life Sciences

MicroPort Medical

Opto Circuits

Shandong JW Medical Systems

STENTYS

Market Segment by Product Type

ZES-BP

EES

ZES

SES

PES

Market Segment by Application

Cath labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centersÂ (ASCs)

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

Industry Analysis:-

“‘Medical device’ means any instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, appliance, implant, reagent for in vitro use, software, material or other similar or related article, intended by the manufacturer to be used, alone or in combination, for human beings, for one or more of the specific medical purpose(s).”

The introduction of advanced technology in the medical device industry has revolutionized and improved the health care services globally. With health information technology (HIT) playing a key role in the developments of the medical device industry, manufacturers have started developing new and innovative medical equipment, surgical tools, and innovative devices. The rapid advancement of innovative technology today is propelling fundamental changes in several, if not all, industries. Due to the speed of current breakthroughs, this process is now widely referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As one of the world’s largest industries, the healthcare sector is greatly affected by this technology-driven transformation that is expected to change our everyday lives more than anything humankind has ever seen.

These past few years have continued a trend for being transformative in the world of medical innovation. Some of the most immerging trends can be mentioned as; Integrating Portable Healthcare, Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions, Tying healthcare data and solutions together, Rising popularity of wearable medical devices, Technology spillover: innovation across industries, higher emphasis on ensuring cyber-security, Expanding with Value, 3D medical printing and many more.

