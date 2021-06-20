Endoscopy Devices Market 2019-2022 Top Companies- Johnson & Johnson, Olympus, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Stryker and more…

A new market study, titled “Endoscopy Devices Global Market – Forecast To 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure usually carried out by inserting a specialized tube-like device called endoscopes through small incisions made near the diseased site. This technique is used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes to visualize and repair the damaged organs. These devices are used in removal of abnormal growths & tumors obstructing the normal function of a organ and to retrieve the tissue samples for the purpose of biopsy and cancer screening.

Endoscopy market is segmented based on applications, products, end-users and geography. Applications are segmented into arthroscopy, pulmonary, ENT, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, neurology, gyneacology/obstetrics, urology and others. In Application market the arthroscopy segment is further subsegmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, wrist arthroscopy, ankle arthroscopy, elbow arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spinal arthroscopy and tempomandibular joint arthroscopy.

The endoscopy devices global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players of the endoscopy market are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (U.K.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Karl Storz (Germany), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

ENT application is segmented into nasal sinoscopy, laryngoscopy, otoendoscopy and transnasal endoscopy, similarly gastrointestinal is subsegmented into esophagogastroduodenoscopy, enteroscopy, colonoscopy, practoscopy, sigmoidoscopy and cholangiopancreatoscopy. Based on gyneacology/ obstetrics the market is subsegmented into hysteroscopy, colposcopy, falloposcopy, and others, whereas pulmonary is segmented into bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy and mediastinoscopy. Laparoscopy application market is segmented into bariatric surgery, cholecystectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair and hand assisted laparoscopy, similarly neurology is subsegmented into intra ventricular neuroendoscopy, transcranial neuroendoscopy, transnasal neuroendoscopy and spinal endoscopy. In Urology the market is further segmented into cystoscopy, resectoscopy, nephroscopy while others endoscopy application market consists of cardiopulmonary endoscopy, dental endoscopy and ophthalmology endoscopy.

In endoscopy products market, endoscopes are further sub-segmented into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, robot assisted endoscopes and capsule endoscopes, whereas visualization and documentation systems are segmented into endoscopic cameras, digital documentation systems, video processors/ convertors, monitors & display systems and light sources. Endoscopic equipments include electronic endoscopic equipments and mechanical endoscopic equipments, similarly accessories consist of light cables, cleaning brushes, surgical dissectors, needle holders and flushing devices.

Among the endoscopy applications market laparoscopy segment holds the largest share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2015 to 2022. In products market Visualization & Documentation system holds the largest share of the market and services is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.8%. In end- users, hospitals are the largest segment and is the fastest growing segment from 2015 to 2022.Geographically, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia. The APAC region is the fastest growing region from 2015 to 2022 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get attention of new investors in the endoscopy market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

The endoscopy market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR during 2015 to 2022. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedure leading fast recovery and reduced hospital stays, technological innovations offering wider scope of applications for endoscopy, rise in obese population preferring bariatric surgery for weight reduction are the factors driving the market growth. Increasing trend for high-resolution technologies such as 3D systems, capsule endoscopy and miniaturized endoscopic systems, market expansion opportunities in emerging nations and emergence of single use devices are expected to offer potential opportunities.

However various factors like lack of skilled professionals to handle the endoscopic procedures and reprocessing techniques, high investment cost of endoscopic equipment’s and risk & infections associated with endoscopic procedures limit the growth of endoscopy devices global market. The threats for the endoscopy market include emergence of alternate technologies and stringent regulatory bodies guiding the endoscopy device manufacturers.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)



