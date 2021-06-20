Epigenetics Market is Witnessing Phenomenal Growth by 2025: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories

According to a new market research study titled ‘Epigenetics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Application and End User. The global epigenetics market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global epigenetics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the epigenetics market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABCAM Plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina Inc. For instance, in February, 2018, QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe. It is the first clinically validated DNA methylation assay that helps predict the response to anthracycline-based chemo by certain high-risk breast cancer patients.

Global epigenetics market, based on technology was segmented histone modification, DNA methylation and other technologies. In 2017, DNA methylation segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the DNA methylation is primarily owing to its ability to develop therapies for diseases including cancer, lupus, muscular dystrophy and various congenital defects and also it helps to prevent conditions that develop during embryonic development such as, abnormal methylation of the X-chromosome and gene imprinting.

DNA methylation Segment is expected to grow the Market for Epigenetics over the Forecast Period for Technology Segment.

The market for epigenetics is expected to grow as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer, funds & grants provided by government bodies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

