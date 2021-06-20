Fourth Party Logistics Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR to Reach $54.06 Billion by 2027 Led by Key Players – Allyn International, UPS 4PL Services, Accenture 4PL Services, 4PL Insights LLC, and XPO Logistics. Also, Deloitte, 4PL Group

The global fourth party logistics market accounted to US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027.

A fourth-party logistics provider, or 4PL, represents a higher level of supply chain management for the customer. The 4PL gives its clients a controlling view of their supply chains, overseeing the mix of warehouses, shipping companies, freight forwarders and agents. The 4PL relationship simplifies and streamlines the logistics function using technology for greater visibility and imposing operational discipline across many partners and suppliers. The enterprise can focus on its core competencies and rely on the 4PL partner to manage the supply chain function for maximum value. Basically, the 4PL acts as the enterprise would if the supply chain functions were managed in-house.

Companies Mentioned:- Allyn International, UPS 4PL Services, Accenture 4PL Services, 4PL Insights LLC, and XPO Logistics. Also, Deloitte, 4PL Group

