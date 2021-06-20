Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Top Key Players Forecast 2027

Fruit and Vegetable processing is part of food processing which deals with the transformation of agricultural products into food, or of one form of food into other types. Processing of fruits and vegetable aids to produce products for direct consumption and as food ingredients. Fruit and vegetable processing helps to preserve the color, flavor, texture, and nutrition. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of perishable fruits and vegetables. The processes used in the fruit and vegetable processing includes grading, washing, cooling, peeling, blanching, size reduction, freezing, dehydration, canning, minimal processing, and sustainability.

Moreover, consumer dependence on prepared food worldwide is on an increasing rate which is fueling theFruit and Vegetable Processing Market. Furthermore, changing the dietary habit of the consumer across the globe is expected to influence the fruit and vegetable processing market significantly. Increasing investment in automation and robotics in processing equipment is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global fruit and vegetable processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, operation type, food type and product type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into pre-processing equipment, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning systems, packaging & handling and other systems. On the basis of the operation type the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of the food type the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. On the basis of the product type the market is segmented into fresh, fresh-cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

Companies Mentioned: Conagra Brands, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., GEA Group AG, Greencore Group plc, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Krones AG, Nestle S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, The Kraft Heinz Company

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

